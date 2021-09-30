Analyzing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $144.86 million 8.55 -$78.99 million ($1.18) -10.48 BrainsWay $22.06 million 6.11 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -34.12

BrainsWay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alphatec and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $19.79, suggesting a potential upside of 59.95%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -54.09% -86.64% -31.58% BrainsWay -23.04% -15.05% -11.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Alphatec on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

