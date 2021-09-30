Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, an increase of 2,923.2% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ADRZF stock remained flat at $$45.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Andritz has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

