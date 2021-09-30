AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

