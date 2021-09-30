AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 6.4%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.06. 218,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,517,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 650,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,386 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after buying an additional 554,742 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

