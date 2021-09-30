AntiMatter (MATTER) 1-Day Volume Hits $621,980.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 56.2% against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $26.61 million and approximately $621,980.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

