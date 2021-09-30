Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AON were worth $369,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.8% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 607,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,025,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in AON by 255.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 121,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87,431 shares in the last quarter.

AON stock opened at $291.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

