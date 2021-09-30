APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,725 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of APi Group worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,315,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 847,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,095. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

