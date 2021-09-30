Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,195 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 6.57% of Apogee Enterprises worth $68,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,241. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $973.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

