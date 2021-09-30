Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $974.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

