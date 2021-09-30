Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.15. 952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,241. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $973.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.