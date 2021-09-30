Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE APO opened at $62.35 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,615,481 shares of company stock valued at $155,257,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.