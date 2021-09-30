Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 42.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,615,481 shares of company stock worth $155,257,664. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

