Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 66,493 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TALO stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

