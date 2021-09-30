AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $215,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $3,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

APPH opened at $6.41 on Monday. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

