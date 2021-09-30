Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,262,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,364 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $583,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 880,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,580,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 70,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

