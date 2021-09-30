Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $92.17 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

