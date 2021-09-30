Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,115 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11,967.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 221,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 219,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.68. 283,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $8,792,115. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

