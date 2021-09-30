Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $7.29. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 248,722 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 304,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 80,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

