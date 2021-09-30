Apron Network (APN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.17 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $3.21 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

