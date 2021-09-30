Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Aptose Biosciences comprises approximately 0.9% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned about 9.53% of Aptose Biosciences worth $28,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2,561.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,703 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,303. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

