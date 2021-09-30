Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.15 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

