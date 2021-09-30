Aragon Court Trading Up 3.8% This Week (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $39.53 million and $109,107.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00120337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00166267 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

