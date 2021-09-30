ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.27.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.66 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 48.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

