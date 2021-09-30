Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.