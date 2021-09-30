Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 6.14% of Argo Group International worth $110,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

