Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARRW traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

