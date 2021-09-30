Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.94. 12,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

