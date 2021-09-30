Arweave Price Tops $41.99 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $39.44 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $41.99 or 0.00096722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

