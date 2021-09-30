Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 4.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 230,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 332,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$398.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.14.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.