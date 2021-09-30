ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $750.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $814.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

