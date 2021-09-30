ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

