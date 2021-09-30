Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

