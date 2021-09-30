AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 1-Year High at $8,998.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,998 ($117.56) and last traded at GBX 8,977.94 ($117.30), with a volume of 331917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,833 ($115.40).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,427.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,073.03. The company has a market cap of £139.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

