Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 25,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,729,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.
Several analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
