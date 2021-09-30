Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 25,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,729,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

Several analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

