Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.51. 18,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

