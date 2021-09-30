AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 827,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 64,414 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 894,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

T traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.29. 206,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,506,008. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.