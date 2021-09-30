Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.33. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 2,584,999 shares changing hands.

In related news, Director Robert O. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $48,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 905,100 shares of company stock worth $2,413,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ault Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ault Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ault Global in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

