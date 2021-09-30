Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report sales of $49.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.62 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $230.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.43 million to $287.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $308.39 million, with estimates ranging from $237.66 million to $398.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACB traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 143,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,939. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.