Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.71.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

