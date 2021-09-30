Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 344,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.