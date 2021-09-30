Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.72.

ACB opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

