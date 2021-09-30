AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 222,744 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoNation alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

AutoNation stock opened at $129.01 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.