AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,489 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $129.01 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,379 shares of company stock worth $63,453,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

