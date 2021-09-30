AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $129.01, but opened at $126.20. AutoNation shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 3,928 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,379 shares of company stock valued at $63,453,307 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

