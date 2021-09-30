Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 3% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.24. 3,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 681,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

