Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 3% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.24. 3,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 681,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
