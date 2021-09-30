AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AxoGen worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 17.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $2,188,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.73.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

