AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AXTI stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. AXT has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AXT by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.