B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSR. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of CSR opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

