B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NYSE PLYM opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
