B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

