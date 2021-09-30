BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.45

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $7.73. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 1,031 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

